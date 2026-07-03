Greenvolt signs agreement with BYD Energy Storage for European BESS project

Greenvolt Power, part of Greenvolt Group, a leading developer of utility scale renewable energy projects, has signed a new agreement with BYD Energy Storage for the supply of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the Siedlce BESS project in Poland, further strengthening the co-operation between the two companies.

With a planned capacity of 600 MW/2.4 GWh, the Siedlce BESS project is set to become the largest battery energy storage facility in Poland and one of the largest in Europe. This agreement marks an important step towards the start of construction, with BYD Energy Storage supplying BYD Haohan, its advanced battery storage system.

The project has already secured revenues through the Polish capacity market mechanism and is scheduled to enter construction in 3Q26, with commercial operations expected by the end of 2027. Once operational, the facility will contribute to a more stable and flexible power system, supporting the continued expansion of renewable energy across Poland and Europe.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, commented: “Energy storage is a critical enabler of more resilient and flexible energy systems, while supporting the continued growth of renewable energy. Greenvolt has built a significant BESS pipeline and is developing some of the largest battery storage projects in Europe, further strengthening its position as a leading player in this growing segment.”

Yin Xueqin, General Manager of BYD Energy Storage, added: “The Siedlce project marks another important milestone in our co-operation with Greenvolt Power and highlights the growing role of battery storage in Europe’s energy transition. Being selected for a project of this scale reflects the confidence placed in BYD Energy Storage’s technology and expertise.”

Weronika Nowak, CEO of Greenvolt Power, noted: “The Siedlce project reflects both the scale of our ambitions in Poland and the capabilities we have built in energy storage. As one of the largest BESS projects in Europe, it represents another important step in executing our strategy and delivering projects that truly support the energy transition.”

The agreement with BYD Energy Storage builds on the co-operation between the two companies in the Polish market. In March 2025, both companies signed agreements covering the supply of battery storage technology for the Turosn Koscielna (200 MW/800 MWh) and Nowa Wies Elcka (200 MW/800 MWh) BESS projects, representing a combined capacity of up to 1.6 GWh.

Poland is a key market for the Greenvolt Group, with a diversified pipeline of 238 MW in wind, 657 MW in solar, and 2595 MW in battery storage, contributing to a global portfolio of 12.8 GW. The country also plays a central role in the execution of the group’s asset rotation strategy, which reached 1 GW in sales in 2025.

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