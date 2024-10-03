RWE starts construction of US battery storage projects

RWE, a leading renewable energy company, has broken ground on three battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Texas, bringing RWE’s total battery storage projects under construction to 931 MW across California, Texas, and Arizona.

On-site construction is now underway at RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 and Cartwheel 1 BESS projects in Texas. The three assets will have a total power capacity of 450 MW and storage capacity of 900 MWh, contributing toward the company’s global growth target for battery storage of 6 GW by 2030.

Once operational, RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel BESS will provide critical energy storage capacity to support the stability and resilience of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, especially as the state continues to deal with record-breaking peak power demand during extreme heat events.

Hanson Wood, Head of Development, Utility Scale Renewables for RWE Clean Energy, said: “These battery storage projects mark a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the energy infrastructure in Texas, while growing our energy storage portfolio. When completed and operating, our Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel battery projects will serve as reliable energy storage solutions to en-hance grid stability and support the state’s rapidly growing renewables sector.”

Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 are both 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS projects located in Fort Bend County, Texas. Construction of Crowned Heron 1 is expected to be completed in summer of 2025, with Crowned Heron 2 commissioning planned for the autumn of 2025.

Cartwheel is a 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS project located in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where RWE also operates Bright Arrow, a 300 MW solar and 100 MW (200 MWh) project announced earlier this year. Construction of the Cartwheel project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

