Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, a company specialising in utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects, has signed an agreement with BYD Energy storage, one of the largest suppliers of battery energy storage systems (BESS), based in China.

The contract includes the design and operation of assets with a total capacity of up to 1.6 GWh across two locations in Poland, Turosn Koscielna and Nowa Wies Elcka, 200 MW systems connected to the Transmission System Operator at 110 kV and 220 kV, respectively. Both projects have secured capacity market contracts and are scheduled to begin deliveries in 2028.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, commented: “The agreement with BYD Energy Storage strengthens our commitment to developing and executing energy storage projects which are essential for maximising the integration of renewable energy. The contract for these two projects in Poland is the largest we have signed in Europe to date which reflects the importance we place on this technology.”

This collaboration with BYD Energy Storage is part of a broader effort to deploy BESS projects – in which Greenvolt holds a total pipeline capacity of 2.6 GW – with the company actively exploring additional investment opportunities across other markets.

Radek Nowak, CEO of Greenvolt Power, added: “Greenvolt Power continues to reinforce its position in large-scale energy storage and this agreement marks a step forward in delivering our pipeline of projects. Beyond its technological advantages, energy storage is also a key driver of long-term feasibility and profitability.”

The first phase of the contract, which has already started, involves the construction of power substation infrastructure. Deliveries for both projects will begin in 4Q25, with completion scheduled for 1Q26.

Through its collaboration with BYD Energy Storage, Greenvolt Group is expanding its BESS projects in Europe while strengthening the Polish renewable energy market. The deployment of new BESS projects will enhance grid stability, support the integration of renewables, and contribute to the long-term resilience of the energy market.

Greenvolt Group has a longstanding presence in Poland with nearly 18 years in the utility-scale sector through what is now Greenvolt Power, overseeing the development of wind, solar, and energy storage projects. Last year, it also launched Greenvolt Next Polska to drive decentralised renewable energy solutions for self-consumption, energy efficiency, solar storage, and electric mobility in the B2B market.

