Kraken and EDF join forces to develop Europe’s biggest battery

Europe’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) is to run on Kraken, a global utilities operating system.

EDF Energy will trade power from the 200 MW/400 MWh BESS at Blackhillock in Moray, Scotland. The site is owned by Zenobe, UK leaders in BESS development.

The project marks an important milestone for Kraken. It now manages 50% of the UK’s grid-scale batteries with a further 4.2 GW contracted.

Kraken’s platform will support EDF’s energy trading by managing the control and dispatch of energy.

Advanced machine learning enables it to maximise the use of solar and wind energy for a faster, cheaper, and more reliable transition to a renewable energy system. It also provides alerting and data services for battery sites.

The project aims to address stability issues created by intermittent renewable generation in a cost-effective way. It will be expanded to 300 MW by next year, enough to supply 3.1 million homes which is more than every household in Scotland. This is expected to lower consumer bills by £170 million and abate 3.4 million t of CO 2 emissions over the next 15 years.

Charlotte Johnson, General Manager, Infrastructure Flex at Kraken, commented: “Grid-scale batteries are a crucial part of the reliable renewable energy system of the future. We are working with partners in EDF and Zenobe and transforming the grid to make full use of the cheapest energy available (from the wind and sun) to bring down bills for everyone.”

James Basden, Zenobe Co-Founder and Director, added: “This marks a juncture in Britain’s clean power journey as Zenobe adds over 30% to the capacity of operational battery storage in Scotland. Battery storage has a role to play in our transition to renewable energy. Integrated with Kraken's platform, Blackhillock will be Europe's largest and most technically advanced battery. It will also be the first transmission connected battery in the world to deliver stability services, a vital solution if we are to continue the transition to renewable power at speed and scale.”

