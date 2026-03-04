Low Carbon reaches financial close on its first Polish battery project

Leading renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has reached financial close on its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Poland, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to expand into the Polish renewables market.

The 8 MW Przeworsk project, located near Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, is expected to be operational early in 2027.

It will be one of the first standalone, grid-connected batteries in Poland, supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon energy system and providing critical flexibility to the grid network.

The project is being delivered through a joint venture between LC Energia, Low Carbon’s majority-owned Polish entity in partnership with local developer, Evercon, and leading energy trading house, InCommodities.

Working in partnership, LC Energia and InCommodities will bring the project through construction before entering operation later in 2026. They will be supported by Goldbeck, who have been appointed as EPC contractors to build the project, and Trina as the battery supplier, ensuring best-in-class technology and execution.

Poland has been identified as a core market for renewables deployment by Low Carbon, who secured investment from CVC DIF in 2025 to support future growth as the company aims to build out a large portfolio of operational utility scale solar, onshore wind, and battery storage projects across core markets in the coming years.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, commented: “We are pleased to reach financial close on our first battery storage project in Poland. Working in partnership with InCommodities, this marks a significant step in Low Carbon’s growth in Poland, which we have identified as a core market for large scale renewables deployment. Battery storage is critical to unlocking the full value of renewable energy generation. Building on our team’s experience in the UK, Irish, and Dutch battery markets, Low Carbon is well positioned to support Poland’s efforts to accelerate the energy transition.”

Andreas Sommer Schwartz, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Strategic Growth at InCommodities, added: “Flexibility is becoming a defining requirement of future power markets. This investment marks InCommodities’ first battery energy storage investment in Poland and reflects our conviction that battery storage will play an increasingly important role as renewable capacity grows. We are proud to partner with Low Carbon, building on our strong relationship and their proven ability to deliver battery energy storage projects at scale.”

