Hydrostor to develop energy storage in California

Hydrostor, a long-duration energy storage solution provider, has announced the development of 1000 MW of long-duration energy storage in the California, US.

The California Public Utilities Commission has identified a need of up to 1600 MW of long-duration energy storage by 2026. Long-duration energy storage is critical to achieving California’s decarbonisation and renewable goals. Hydrostor is proud to play a critical role in the clean energy transition for the state, and looks forward to continuing to work with the Commission to establish its commercial pathway for long-duration energy storage.

Hydrostor has two major projects now in active development – one in southern Kern County and one in Central California – representing a combined investment of over US$1.5 billion, creating economic opportunities for Californians while supporting the transition to a carbon-free and renewable energy grid. Project development work including transmission interconnection, engineering, and permitting activities are well underway. These are major capital projects that establish long-term clean energy infrastructure to the state using highly skilled union employment and provide significant economic benefits to the region.

Hydrostor’s patented and commercially proven A-CAES technology provides 8 -12+ hours of energy storage, versus the 1- 4 hours that current battery technologies can feasibly provide. This long-duration energy storage is essential for establishing the pathway to California’s decarbonised electricity grid. Hydrostor states that A-CAES also has a longer lifespan, of more than 50 years, with zero degradation and a lower environmental impact than conventional alternatives available today.

Hydrostor has been actively advancing its projects since 2017 to be ready for the state’s procurement initiatives which are now imminent, expanding its team and footprint in the state, and participating in California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) proceedings advocating for long-duration energy storage. The company recently opened a new office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and hired respected industry executives Curt Hildebrand and Julie Gill to further bolster project development activities in the state. Curt and Julie collectively bring over 60 years of experience in the energy industry and have managed the successful development of over 5000 MW of new power projects in California.

Hydrostor is advancing a pipeline of large scale A-CAES facilities that represent over 2000 MW and 20 000 MWh of near-term project deployment potential in the US, Canada, Chile, and Australia.

