Matrix Renewables to develop BESS in Italy

Matrix Renewables, a TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has started a partnership with Gravel A through a proprietary development service agreement (DSA) for the development of up to 1.5 GW of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Italy. The first stage of this partnership includes over 260 MW of standalone BESS projects.

Gravel A is a joint venture between Emeren Limited, a subsidiary of Emeren Group Ltd, a renewable energy developer with operations in 10 countries, Enerpoint, which is active in development and construction of large PV plants, and Kaizen Invest Holding, a private investment company in energy, real estate, and infrastructure. These well-known industry players have joined forces with Matrix Renewables to leverage their collective expertise in the renewable energy sector.

The DSA consists of a series of standalone BESS projects with different sizes and geographies, which Gravel A will develop exclusively for Matrix until they reach Ready-to-Build status.

This partnership is of high strategic relevance to help the parties reach their ambitious growth plans in Italy, and it highlights Matrix as one of the first movers in the Italian standalone BESS market.

Matrix Italy owns over 1.1 GW of solar PV, BESS, and co-located projects in various stages of development across Italy and with this partnership, doubles its presence in the market. Matrix views Italy as a key market which combines a large demand for renewables with a strong market for PPAs.

Chris Matthews, Managing Director for Europe at Matrix, said: “Matrix is very pleased with the partnership with the Gravel A team, and we look forward to growing this pipeline and to start construction of the first standalone BESS project in Italy. It has been a pleasure to work with the teams at Emeren Limited, Enerpoint, and Kaizen Invest Holding on this transaction – we can already see opportunities to partner on future projects. We are confident that our collective expertise and shared vision will drive success in this endeavour and contribute to the advancement of renewable energy solutions in Italy. Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the energy landscape and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, the controlling partner of the Gravel A, added “We are privileged to enter into a partnership with Matrix, as it reflects our dedication to solar plus storage strategies. These noteworthy BESS projects in Italy signify remarkable progress in our storage pipeline growth, while emphasising our commitment to seizing opportunities in the expanding global storage sector. The DSA-based transaction serves as a testament to our team's confidence in effectively developing projects and generating early-stage revenue. We are highly confident in our ability to deliver sustainable solutions that meet evolving energy needs and we are looking forward to future collaborations.”

