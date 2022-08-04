Nidec ASI named EPC contractor for UK energy storage projects

Nidec ASI, part of the Energy and Infrastructure Division of the Nidec Group, continues to grow in the battery energy storage system (BESS) market offering solutions that are essential for promoting and optimising the use of renewables. Gore Street, with headquarters in the UK, is a private equity investor specialising in the energy storage sector. Nidec Group will be supplying turnkey systems and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for Gore Street's Ferrymuir and Stony battery storage sites (49.9 MW and 79.9 MW respectively). The Ferrymuir plant is located in the county of Fife, Scotland, and is connected to the Scottish Power Distribution network, the Stony plant, on the other hand, is near Milton Keynes in England and is connected to the Western Power Distribution network.

As an EPC contractor for Gore Street, Nidec ASI will be acting as a supplier capable of following the realisation of two systems, from the design phase to the construction and testing phase, including management and maintenance activities throughout the systems' lifecycle.

Activation of both sites is scheduled for 4Q22, while the plants are expected to be fully operational from a commercial point of view as of February 2023.

Nidec ASI wants to actively contribute to the transition to renewable energy through its BESS solutions based on 100% ‘made-in-Italy’ technology developed in its Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) and Montebello (Vicenza) plants and can play a decisive role in helping Europe move towards energy savings.

"This new project provides further confirmation of our leadership position in Europe in the battery energy storage sector. This latest order joins other important BESS projects in the pipeline in the European market, particularly in France, Italy, and Portugal. Our goal is to continue to provide safe and top performance solutions for our customers while at the same time continuing to grow in this sector, expanding our factory in Milan and investing to consolidate our presence in North America and China, where local institutions are incentivising the use of renewables", said Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI and Chairman of Nidec Industrial Solutions. "Thanks to our know-how, the result of over 150 years of technological innovation, and our personalised customer approach, we want to be present with our technology in the future of energy, placing our solutions at the centre of energy transformation."

