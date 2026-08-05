OX2 acquires 200 MW/800 MWh energy storage facilities in Italy

OX2 has acquired two battery energy storage systems (BESS) of 100 MW/400 MWh, each in Italy, from Hanwha Energy Europe.

Both projects are standalone storage facilities, located in the Apulia region in southern Italy. Construction is expected to begin in 2Q27 with commissioning in late 2028.

Paolo Tusa, Country Manager OX2 Italy, commented: “This acquisition is a substantial addition to our energy storage portfolio in Italy. It marks another step forward in OX2’s continued expansion in the Italian market across onshore wind, solar, and energy storage technologies. We are proud to further contribute to the Italian energy transition.”

OX2’s portfolio in Italy currently includes 1.5 GW of projects under­ development.

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