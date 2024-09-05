Bureau Veritas acquires ArcVera Renewables

Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of ArcVera Renewables, a specialised provider in finance-grade consulting and technical services for wind, solar, and battery storage projects worldwide.

Bureau Veritas contributes to the energy transition by providing the power sector customers end-to-end solutions to meet the immediate and future challenges of developing and operating renewable assets. This acquisition will expand Bureau Veritas's capabilities, primarily in North America, to support landowners, developers and owners, and investors in delivering their wind and solar farm projects.

ArcVera Renewables provides customers with advanced technical site and resources assessments, and consultancy during the development and operations stages of utility scale renewables projects. The company's engineers, technical and subject matter experts support clients with risk reduction and ensure optimal asset performance. Since its inception, ArcVera Renewables has supported 9 GW of solar projects in North and South America and has evaluated projects now representing 93 000 MW of wind capacity in the US. ArcVera Renewables delivered revenues of €6.5 million in 2023 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

“The acquisition of ArcVera Renewables supports our LEAP | 28 strategy, aimed at expanding our services and strengthening our position as a leader in the renewables and power generation sector,” said Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas. “ArcVera Renewables has built a reputation for excellence in due diligence and operational verification on renewable projects. Their expertise will be a valuable addition to Bureau Veritas's portfolio of capabilities for the energy transition services. I warmly welcome all new colleagues from ArcVera Renewables to Bureau Veritas.”

“We saw how the broad and deep technical prowess of Bureau Veritas would be a powerful catalyst for ArcVera Renewables,” added Greg Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables. “Since inception, our goal has been to accelerate the clean transformation of the world's energy sector by delivering trustworthy, valuable, detailed, and independent technical analysis for the success of our clients. Joining Bureau Veritas is a leap forward in achieving this goal and is likewise transformational for the ArcVera team and its growing global renewable energy client-base.”

