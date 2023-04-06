NTR achieves DS3 System testing at Gorey and Avonbeg battery storage projects

NTR, a leading sustainable infrastructure investor and asset manager, has announced the successful deployment of two battery storage systems in County Wexford, Ireland. Gorey battery storage (9 MW) and Avonbeg battery storage (16 MW) are contracted to provide DS3 (delivering a secure, sustainable electricity system) services to Ireland’s transmission system operator, EirGrid.

Gorey entered the DS3 market in April 2022 and Avonbeg will enter in April 2023, having achieved DS3 qualification and testing in line with Grid requirements.

The primary revenue stream for these battery energy storage systems (BESS) facilities is providing frequency stability through the DS3 System. The BESS technology continuously monitors the Grid and responds rapidly (in just 150 msecs.) to stabilise frequency deviations by discharging electricity.

These batteries are critical in enabling the transmission system operator to increase the levels of renewable energy on the Irish grid system.

Both the Gorey and Avonbeg BESS facilities have also achieved capacity market contracts, highlighting the increasing demand for energy storage solutions as renewable energy sources become more prevalent. NTR remains committed to investing in sustainable energy and leading the transition towards a cleaner, greener future for Ireland.

Joe Dalton, NTR Plc Director of Asset Management, commented: “I am pleased to announce the successful testing of DS3 Systems at our Gorey and Avonbeg battery storage projects in Ireland. This cutting-edge technology enables us to contribute to the frequency stability of the Irish grid, facilitating increased renewable energy deployment. NTR's batteries can respond to changes in frequency faster than 150 msecs. This is the highest frequency response requirement in the world. Our team worked tirelessly to develop and install these systems, which can be replicated globally, and is testament to NTR's commitment to securing a greener future.”

