Repono and suena energy join to optimise revenues of large scale battery storage

Repono and suena energy have joined forces to optimise the revenues of large scale battery storage in Germany.

The energy transition is increasing market volatility and intensifying pressure on grids, demanding that battery storage systems deliver not just stability, but also strong, long-lasting returns. To address these challenges, Repono AB, a leading developer, operator, and financier of utility-scale battery storage projects, and suena energy, a specialist in automated trading optimisation, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. The joint goal is to maximise the economic efficiency of battery storage projects in Germany, enhance revenue stability, and strengthen grid reliability. The first joint projects are planned to reach a total installed power capacity of 250 MW and are expected to begin commercial operations from 2027 onwards.

Repono is currently evaluating a project pipeline in Germany with a planned storage capacity of over 500 MWh to be developed within the next 3 – 5 years. Repono contributes its expertise in project development, operation, and financing, while suena, as an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven flexibility trader, ensures market participation and revenue optimisation. By intelligently operating across all relevant power and ancillary service markets, suena ensures that the battery assets are utilised to their full economic potential, while factoring in battery ageing and capacity degradation.

The growing integration of intermittent renewable energies such as wind and solar is causing increased volatility in the electricity grid. Battery storage systems play a crucial role in preventing grid congestion and ensuring a stable power supply. However, many existing systems are currently operated in isolated, single-market applications, leaving significant revenue potential untapped. This is where the partnership between Repono and suena comes into play as, through thorough project assessments, detailed market analysis, and revenue forecasting, paired with intelligent trading optimisation, the partners enable efficient project financing, flexible asset operation, and maximum profitability.

With its ‘Energy Trading Autopilot’ software, suena delivers automated and optimised trading of battery storage systems across all relevant energy markets, including:

Ancillary services markets (FCR & aFRR) for the provision of system services.

Electricity markets (EPEX Day-Ahead and Intraday) for short-term arbitrage.

A dynamic interplay of multiple market mechanisms to maximise overall revenue.

This cross-market optimisation approach allows storage assets to react dynamically to changing conditions and price signals in real time. By combining suena’s software-driven market access with Repono’s large-scale development pipeline, this partnership sets the foundation for a scalable operating model that enhances profitability and grid integration, as well as supporting a more effective use of grid infrastructure by enabling flexible capacity where it is needed most.

Harmen de Kool, CEO of Repono, responded: “suena is a perfect partner in designing and building a blueprint of the full hardware and software stack, from the physical storage hardware on site up to generating resilient and diversified storage revenues from the energy markets. The Energy Trading Autopilot software seamlessly fits Repono’s strategy to industrialise the construction, financing, and operation of storage systems. It consistently performs well in the market, is easily scalable, and offers plug-and-play as well as low-intervention automation. The perfect enabler to monetise storage and accelerate the deployment.”

Dr. Lennard Wilkening, CEO of suena energy, added: “With Repono, we have found a partner who shares our vision of a smart, green, and flexible energy future. The energy transition needs efficient storage systems and these systems need intelligent trading strategies. By combining Repono's expertise in large scale battery projects with our AI-driven trading service, we are providing a scalable model for maximising the reliability and profability of battery storage systems in Germany and beyond.”

Christian Bauer, CEO DACH of InnoEnergy, the impact investor driving the industrialisation of clean technology innovation, concluded: “As a strategic investor in Europe's clean technology ecosystem, our mission is to build resilient value chains that drive sustainable economic growth. Two of our portfolio companies, suena energy and Repono, are joining forces to address some of the most critical challenges in the energy transition: ensuring grid stability, the failure of which we have unfortunately just recently experienced in Europe, and economic viability. This partnership is an example of how technological innovation and smart business models can accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future while generating profits.”

The partnership between Repono and suena can serve as a blueprint for future battery storage initiatives across Germany and Europe. It demonstrates that technological excellence and smart trading strategies must go hand in hand to unlock the full potential of energy storage. In addition to market optimisation, suena supports project financing through its accurate revenue forecasts. The company is remunerated through a profit-sharing model tied directly to realised trading revenues. Looking ahead, the co-operation is set to expand to markets beyond Germany, helping to accelerate the energy transition through intelligent and efficient battery storage operation.

