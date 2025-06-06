ABB invests in renewable energy storage specialist, HESStec

ABB has entered a strategic minority investment in HESStec, a company based in Spain which specialises in hybridised energy storage system (HESS) and battery energy storage system (BESS) applications.

With HESStec’s scalable and hybrid energy storage technology, the partnership will drive new product optimisation and market expansion opportunities for ABB in connection with the recent BESS-as-a-Service offering. The investment was made through ABB Electrification Ventures, and financial terms were not disclosed.

As the latest addition to ABB’s growing innovation ecosystem, this investment will enhance ABB's position in the rapidly growing energy storage market. With its hybrid energy storage technology based on battery cells and ultracapacitors, HESStec is best positioned to provide solutions that not only deliver economic and sustainability benefits to customers, but also address power quality and reliability issues in commercial and industrial facilities, microgrids, and islands with its grid-forming capabilities.

Stuart Thompson, President of ABB’s Electrification Service division, responded: “Our investment in HESStec expands our technological capabilities and reinforces our commitment to pioneering energy solutions. By incorporating HESStec’s hybrid storage technologies into our portfolio and combining it with our new BESS-as-a-Service offering, we’re engineering new ways for businesses to stay ahead and optimise energy use without prohibitive upfront costs. This partnership is an important step for ABB as we develop innovative business models to address the financial barriers to energy storage adoption, enabling customers to enhance resilience and establish financially-driven sustainability goals while maintaining their focus on what they do best.”

Founded in 2018, HESStec specialises in designing, engineering, delivering, and operating BESS and HESS based on ultracapacitors and battery cells. The company's solutions address critical energy challenges including electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, peak shaving for commercial buildings, power reliability for manufacturing, and optimising renewable energy integration for industrial sites.

Eugenio Domínguez, CEO of HESStec, added: “This investment by ABB marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. By combining ABB's global reach and comprehensive electrification expertise with our specialised knowledge in energy storage systems, we can deliver more innovative and effective solutions to customers worldwide, helping them navigate the complexities of the energy transition. The collaboration with ABB provides us with an industrial vision, and capital committed to accelerate the deployment of solutions that will enable a stronger, more resilient and fully decarbonised grid. Moreover, we are enhancing our industrial capacity with a proprietary manufacturing plant and a one-of-a-kind megawatt-scale grid laboratory in Europe.”

ABB joins other investors in this funding round, including Suma Capital through its climate tech fund, Net Zero Ventures, and Verbund, as well as existing investors including Elewit and RIC Energy Holdings. At the same time, the continued presence of two key shareholders is confirmed: Elewit, the technology platform of the Redeia group, and international developer, RIC Energy.

This investment through ABB Electrification Ventures, the venture capital arm of ABB’s Electrification business area, is a key addition to ABB's venture capital investments, reflecting the company's commitment to building an ecosystem of innovative partners developing solutions that support productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. With this latest partnership, ABB Electrification Ventures has invested around US$85 million in 16 start-ups since 2021. ABB Electrification Ventures is part of the group-wide venture capital investment framework, ABB Ventures. Since its formation in 2009, ABB’s venture capital unit, ABB Ventures, has invested around US$450 million into start-ups that are aligned with its electrification, robotics, automation, and motion portfolio.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.