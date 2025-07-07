EnergyAustralia partners with Banpu Energy Australia to develop BESS

EnergyAustralia has signed an agreement with Banpu Energy Australia, a subsidiary of the Thailand-based energy company, Banpu Public Co. Ltd, for the sale of a 50% equity interest in the Wooreen battery energy storage system (BESS).

Both parties will contribute expertise to the ongoing development of Wooreen, with EnergyAustralia's construction team continuing to deliver the project. EnergyAustralia will then operate the completed BESS under a storage services agreement.

EnergyAustralia Managing Director, Mark Collette, welcomed Banpu Energy Australia to this important project. Collette commented: “Banpu’s international expertise and track record in large-scale energy projects will be invaluable as we work together to deliver Wooreen. This partnership brings together the best of local knowledge and global experience, ensuring we can deliver a world-class project that benefits our region and contributes to Australia's energy future.”

Construction of the BESS commenced in early 2025, with commercial operations expected in 2027. Once completed, the energy storage system will be capable of supplying electricity to up to 230 000 households continuously for four hours at times of high customer demand.

Collette continued: “EnergyAustralia has deep roots in the Latrobe Valley. Building on many years of partnership with this community, we are enthusiastic about continuing this journey together, recognising the important role EnergyAustralia’s projects play in the community and contributing to the region's future. As we move forward, we remain committed to developing projects that benefit the Latrobe Valley directly and play a meaningful part in Australia's broader energy transformation.”

Stijn Koppers, CEO of Banpu Energy Australia, stated: “We are pleased to partner with EnergyAustralia on the Wooreen project, which marks a significant milestone in Australia’s journey towards a sustainable energy future. This investment strongly reflects Banpu’s commitment to delivering energy that is reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible.”

EnergyAustralia remains committed to community engagement as the project progresses.

Mark Collette concluded: “EnergyAustralia deeply values our strong relationships and ongoing engagement with the Latrobe Valley community. As a long-term partner in the region, EnergyAustralia is dedicated to continuing our support for the local community.”

