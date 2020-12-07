CBS to optimise Eelpower battery storage plant in the UK

Eelpower has started a seven-year contract with Centrica Business Solutions (CBS) for the optimisation of its battery storage plant at Leverton, near Lincoln, UK.

The 10 MW Leverton storage project was commissioned in 2017 in order to provide balancing services to the National Grid to facilitate the increase of renewable energy, enable the pathway to net zero and reduce energy costs for consumers.

CBS will take a multi-market optimisation approach using its proprietary FlexPond™ platform, identifying opportunities to support the balancing of the grid network from months in advance right up to real time.

Eelpower is receiving a fixed guaranteed return for the seven-year term, with additional payments for every battery cycle from day one of the contract above and beyond the guarantee.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.