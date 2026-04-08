Zelestra and EDP sign Spain’s first PPA to hybridise solar plant with battery storage

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused, renewable energy company, and EDP, a global energy company leader in the renewable energy sector, have signed Spain’s first power purchase agreement (PPA) to hybridise an operational solar plant with battery storage, marking a major step forward in the country’s energy storage rollout.

Under the long-term agreement, Zelestra will develop a 160 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Cáceres to complement the 50 MW Pizarroso solar plant, which has been operational since 2023.

EDP, the existing offtaker for the solar plant, will leverage the addition of battery storage to enhance energy management and optimise system flexibility.

This agreement builds on the companies’ strategic partnership in Spain. In 2025, Zelestra and EDP signed the country’s first combined solar and BESS PPA, covering 170 MW of solar capacity and 400 MWh of storage in Trujillo, Extremadura.

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