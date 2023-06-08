Westbridge Renewables receives approval from Alberta Utilities Commission for Sunnynook project

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation has announced that its majority owned subsidiary, Sunnynook Solar Energy Inc., has obtained power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) approval (Decision 27971-D02-2023) and a substation permit and license for the Rose Lynn 1072S Substation (Decision 27971-D03-2023) from the Alberta Utilities Commission ( AUC) for its project, Sunnynook solar and energy storage.

The Sunnynook project is the second of five Alberta projects of Westbridge to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Sunnynook to construct and operate the project, located in Special Area No. 2, Alberta. The project consists of a solar power plant with an approved capacity of up to 270 MWac, BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh, and the substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that applications to the AUC relating to interconnection approvals will be filed in 4Q23.

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful attainment of AUC approval for our Sunnynook project, marking yet another significant milestone for our organisation. This achievement, combined with the previously obtained approval for Georgetown, means that we now have secured AUC approval for two out of our five projects in Alberta. This progress is a crucial step forward in advancing the Sunnynook project towards the ready-to-build stage. We extend our appreciation to the development team for their diligent efforts in making this accomplishment possible.”

