MYTILINEOS awarded Italian energy storage contracts

MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS), through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) business unit, has been awarded a total sum of 26 MW for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide Fast Reserve grid services for Terna, the Italian Transmission System Operator.

Specifically, the company has been awarded two contracts in Southern Italy (Brindisi, 20 MW) and in Sardinia (Sassari, 6 MW). It will also be involved in the installation of electrochemical storage systems located near the Grid Operator’s substations.

More than 53 bidders representing 117 Fast Reserve units, with 1.3 GW in total, participated in the auction, of which Terna awarded 250 MW of contracts. MYTILINEOS was awarded approximately 20% of the capacity auctioned in the Southern mainland, and 20% in Sardinia.

The commissioning of the projects is expected to take place during 4Q2022, when both systems are expected to start providing Fast Reserve services to the Italian grid from 2023 - 2027. Τhe contract price for the Brindisi contract is €32 000 per MW per year, and for the Sassari contract it is €59 000 per MW per year.

The systems are bidirectional (upward and downward), providing a continuous and automatic response in terms of active power, proportional to the frequency error, within 1 sec. after the event that caused the activation. The RSD business unit of MYTILINEOS has elevated its expertise in storage systems, having built more than 300 MW in the UK and over 30 MW of hybrid solar-storage projects in Puerto Rico, Tunisia, and Nigeria.

