WFW advises green flexibility on battery storage portfolio acquisition

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised green flexibility development gmbh on the acquisition of a portfolio of utility scale battery energy storage projects developed by Kajoni Energie GmbH. The portfolio has a total capacity of approximately 750 MW and 3 GWh of storage capacity and is participating in the current maturity assessment procedure for extra-high-voltage grid connections in Germany.

As part of the transaction, green flexibility secures the projects’ participation in the maturity assessment process for grid connections. Following potential approval by the transmission system operator, Kajoni will further develop the projects until they are ready for construction, before green flexibility takes over their implementation, operation, and marketing.

The projects are expected to make a significant contribution to the integration of renewable energy and more efficient use of existing grid capacity, whilst providing increased flexibility within the German electrical system.

The WFW Germany Energy team that advised green flexibility was led by Hamburg Corporate Partner, Dr Wolfram Böge, working with Hamburg Corporate Partner, Christian R. Schindler, Hamburg Real Estate Partner, Dr Sebastian Baum, Associate, Richard Wichmann, and Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß. Hamburg Partner, Dr F. Maximilian Boemke, supported by Senior Associate, Dr Philipp Kleiner, Associates, Dr Ruwen Fritsche and Leonard Wolckenhaar, advised on regulatory matters. Frankfurt Counsel, Manuel Rustler, and Associate, Dr Alexander Brune, advised on tax matters.

Böge commented: “We are delighted to have advised green flexibility on this strategically important transaction. The projects highlight the growing importance of utility scale battery storage systems for the energy transition and the further expansion of grid infrastructure in Germany.”

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