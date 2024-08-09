Root-Power announces partnership for BESS applications

Root-Power, which launched this year with the backing of YLEM Group, has announced the appointment of five planning consultants: Lanpro, PWA Planning, RCA Regeneration, ELG Planning, and Clive Fagg Planning, to drive the growth and delivery of their ambitious pipeline of 40 battery energy storage projects.

The projects range from 11 – 100 MW, totalling nearly 2 GW, with applications due to be submitted through the remainder of 2024. This mammoth process represents one of the largest energy initiatives in the UK and will see Root-Power catapult into a position as a market leader.

One of the biggest projects, located in Granborough, Buckinghamshire, is already in the advanced development stage of the planning process. Once planning is approved and development completed, the project will have a substantial 100 MW capacity and produce 200 MWh of power.

Each of the consultancies has been selected for their record of high-quality planning expertise and services. Clive Fagg Planning in particular holds over 17 years of directly relevant experience and has worked with local, regional and national government working with renewable energy planning policy.

This announcement follows the new government's renewed focus on renewable energy and the launch of GB Energy, underscoring an unwavering commitment to meeting net-zero commitments. As the UK solidifies its position as a global super-power in renewable energy, battery energy storage systems are well positioned to play a pivotal role in driving these ambitious plans forward.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “This is a very exciting time for Root-Power as we continue our mission to establish ourselves as one of the largest owner-operators of energy storage systems in the UK. Having 40 applications in progress simultaneously shows the strength of our in-house team.

“Today’s announcement underpins our commitment to ensuring a greener, sustainable future for the UK’s energy sector. We have carefully selected to partner with consultants renowned for their unparalleled expertise and market-leading knowledge.

“We look forward to working with their exceptional teams and innovative approaches, and we are positive that together we will drive significant growth and success.”

Root-Power also recently announced the appointment of Sodali & Co as their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) consultant on a multi-year retainer.

