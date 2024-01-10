EIA: US battery storage capacity to nearly double in 2024

US battery storage capacity has been growing since 2021 and could increase by 89% by the end of 2024 if developers bring all of the energy storage systems they have planned on line by their intended commercial operation dates. Developers currently plan to expand US battery capacity to more than 30 GW by the end of 2024, a capacity that would exceed those of petroleum liquids, geothermal, wood and wood waste, or landfill gas.

Two states with rapidly growing wind and solar generating fleets account for the bulk of the capacity additions. California has the most installed battery storage capacity of any state, with 7.3 GW, followed by Texas with 3.2 GW. The rapid growth of variable solar and wind capacity in states such as California and Texas supports growth in battery storage, which works by storing excess power in periods of low electricity demand and releasing power when electricity demand is high. The remaining states have a total of around of 3.5 GW of installed battery storage capacity.

Planned and currently operational US utility scale battery capacity totalled around 16 GW at the end of 2023. Developers plan to add another 15 GW in 2024 and around 9 GW in 2025, according to the EIA’s latest Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.

Battery storage projects are getting larger in the US. The battery storage facility owned by Vistra and located at Moss Landing in California is currently the largest in operation in the country, with 750 MW.

Developers expect to bring more than 300 utility scale battery storage projects on line in the US by 2025, and around 50% of the planned capacity installations will be in Texas. The five largest new US battery storage projects that are scheduled to be deployed in California and Texas in 2024 or 2025 are:

Lunis Creek BESS SLF (Texas, 621 MW).

Clear Fork Creek BESS SLF (Texas, 600 MW).

Hecate Energy Ramsey Storage (Texas, 500 MW).

Bellefield Solar and Energy Storage Farm (California, 500 MW).

Dogwood Creek Solar and BESS (Texas, 443 MW).

