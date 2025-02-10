Apatura secures planning consent for 150 MW Scottish BESS

Apatura, specialists in renewable energy storage, has surpassed 1 GW of energy storage capacity with the approval of its Neilston battery energy storage system (BESS).

The company has secured planning permission for a 150 MW capacity BESS, with the site serving as another milestone in redefining energy and infrastructure for a net zero future.

Located in Paisley, Renfrewshire, 17 miles southwest of Glasgow, the Neilston BESS will contribute to Scotland’s net zero ambitions.

With this latest approval, Apatura’s BESS portfolio exceeds 1035 MW, reinforcing its role as a player in delivering net zero energy infrastructure. It marks a milestone in the company's mission to deliver sustainable energy infrastructure and solutions that fast track the UK’s path to net zero.

The Neilston site is the sixth BESS that Apatura has received planning consent for since December 2023, highlighting a vision for a sustainable world powered by renewable energy.

When the scheme comes online, it will contribute to the Scottish Government’s goals of generating 50% of Scotland's overall energy consumption from renewable sources and to have delivered a net zero energy system by 2045.

It plays a role in meeting Scotland’s net zero commitment as set out in the Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019.

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura, stated: “We welcome the Scottish Government's decision to approve this energy storage project, with no objections from Renfrewshire Council. Scotland is taking a lead in driving the UK towards its net zero future.”

He continued: “The location of this latest storage site speaks to the position of Scotland in delivering energy infrastructure and will be vital in enabling the goals and aspirations outlined by NESO, in their pathways to a Clean Power system for 2030.”

The Neilston BESS' associated infrastructure and the planting of new native species trees to improve biodiversity, was approved by the Energy Consents Unit on 4 February 2025.

Apatura worked closely with the Energy Consents Unit and Renfrewshire Council to achieve this consent, which will bring grid resilience, create local job opportunities, and initiate a community benefit fund.

Direct employment opportunities are expected during the construction, operational, and decommissioning phases and indirect job creation throughout the supply chain and related services.

A BESS is an advanced technology system designed to store electrical energy during periods of high generation and low demand, which can then be exported back into the grid network during periods of high demand.

Philpott added: “Our BESS plays a role in modern energy management, especially in the context of renewable energy integration and grid stability. It is central to enhancing the renewable energy infrastructure in Scotland and follows on from a number of recent planning consents. This scheme will help deliver stable energy prices, leading to reduced bills and taking the pressure off households while simultaneously increasing energy security. We are determined to deliver reliable, clean energy to communities across the country, and this latest planning consent does just that.”

According to the Decision Letter, the project is “needed to ensure a secure electricity system, with economic benefits” and that the site “will be vital to help maintain the balance between supply and demand” when it comes to energy curtailment.

As part of the letter, Scottish Ministers stated: “secure and stable energy supply is a fundamental need of a prosperous economy” and that the project would “provide benefit to the economy through its contribution to underpinning energy security and flexibility.”

