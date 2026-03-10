Sonnedix completes first financing in Portugal for hybrid battery storage projects

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with more than 4 GW in operation worldwide, has completed the financial close of its first hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Portugal, marking a milestone in its hybridisation strategy and in the evolution of its financing structure in Europe.

The transaction includes the Sonnedix Acail (28 MW photovoltaics and 24 MW BESS) and Sonnedix Felgueiras (40 MW photovoltaics and 32 MW BESS) projects, with photovoltaics expected to begin operations in 2Q26 and BESS in 3Q26. This represents one of the first structured financings with commercial banks in Portugal for hybrid solar and battery storage projects.

Both projects were designed with a hybrid approach from the construction phase, enabling joint operation and allowing them to deliver a generation profile better aligned with demand, optimise energy management, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the grid. Through this, Sonnedix strengthens its commitment to the energy transition and the development of solutions that contribute to the stability and resilience of electricity markets.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “The closing of this financing represents a decisive step in consolidating our hybridisation strategy in Europe. The integration of storage within our renewable assets allows us to offer greater flexibility, optimise the value of our portfolio, and contribute tangibly to the stability of the Portuguese electricity system. This milestone demonstrates our ability to anticipate market developments and structure solutions aligned with the energy transition.”

Sonnedix expects to complete additional financings for hybrid BESS projects in other key markets soon, including Spain and Italy, strengthening its position as a key player in the development of renewable projects with storage in Europe.

Miguel A. García Mascuñán, Chief Financial Officer at Sonnedix, added: “This operation reflects the growing maturity of the market in financing hybrid projects that combine renewable generation and storage. We have structured a solid solution adapted to the technical and regulatory complexity of these assets, reinforcing commercial banks’ confidence in the potential of hybrid BESS projects and expanding our financing capabilities in Europe.”

Sonnedix began its operations in Portugal in 2022 and has rapidly established a strong presence in the country’s renewable market. The company currently has 301.3 MW of operational capacity and continues to expand its portfolio, with a construction and development pipeline of more than 300 MW.

