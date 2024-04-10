Monsson connects BESS project to Romanian Grid

Monsson has commissioned energy battery storage capacity in Romania. The capacity is part of the first hybrid photovoltaic-wind-battery project, installed at the existing operational 50 MW project.

The storage unit has an installed capacity of 24 MWh – (6MW x 4h) and it was built by Monsson as integrator. The project represents the first stage of in total 216 MWh storage unit to be installed until end of the year at the same location. The concept is modular and suitable for large scale applications. The Lithium Ion batteries were locally produced by the Romanian company Prime Batteries Technology. The storage unit is charged with energy produced by the Wind Farm, by the 35 MW photovoltaic (PV) project under construction, named Galbiori 2, which will be grid connected end of 2024 and from the national grid when there is no wind or sun. The control of the hybrid project is fully automatic, without local operational staff and the software is developed by Monsson.

“The investment was done on equity with the goal to prove the idea of increasing the renewable energy penetration in national grids, through renewable energy hybridisation concept, consisting of photovoltaic, wind and storage. The hybridisation with storage is reducing the volatility of renewable energy helping also balancing of the National Energetic System. The storage of renewables will lead in the end to reducing electricity bills for end consumers. With this project we are testing the functionality of the battery to demonstrate the immediate benefits of storage facilities attached to renewable energy sources. We want to promote such solutions both in Romania and across Europe,” said Sebastian Enache, Monsson, member of the Board.

