RWE Clean Energy has established a strategic relationship with renewables developer WhiteRock Renewables to accelerate the expansion of RWE’s onshore wind, solar, and energy storage development pipeline in the US to achieve record growth.

This strategic relationship with WhiteRock amplifies RWE’s development efforts in the US by providing a pathway for parallel growth of its renewables development platform in this core market. WhiteRock is expected to originate and develop 4 to 5 GW of onshore wind, solar, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and RWE will have the option to acquire such projects as they reach maturity and are ready for a final investment decision.

“RWE is investing billions to expand our US portfolio, which will make up 30% of the company’s global green installed capacity by 2030. To support our world-class development team in executing towards RWE’s ambitious US growth strategy, we are enlisting WhiteRock — a top-tier developer with a proven track record of delivery and more than 70 years’ combined development experience — to help supercharge our growth trajectory over the next five years,” said Hanson Wood, Senior Vice President of Utility-Scale Development for RWE Clean Energy.

RWE currently has 36 GW of onshore wind, solar and BESS projects in its US development pipeline. By tapping into WhiteRock’s established development capability, experienced staff and industry networks, RWE will further supplement its project development pipeline to achieve its ambitious US growth targets.

“When seeking to expand WhiteRock, we evaluated various business models that would enable expansion of our development pipeline. The relationship with RWE presented the perfect opportunity to create a collaborative platform for growth whilst providing an avenue for the projects we develop to become operating assets realising the benefits to local communities and promoting the expansion of clean energy in the US We look forward to complementing RWE’s existing development expertise and working collaboratively with a global leader in clean energy,” commented John Wycherley and Brett O’Connor, Co-Founders of WhiteRock.

As RWE continues to expand its US presence, it is leveraging its well-positioned clean energy business to grow its renewables portfolio from more than 9 GW net installed capacity today to more than 19 GW net by 2030.

