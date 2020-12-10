Azelio has achieved a major company milestone by winning a first commercial order for its long-duration energy storage from ALEC Energy. The storage unit will be part of a system in the fourth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Complex in Dubai.

This strategically important order is placed on commercial terms, reflecting that it is for a single unit. Azelio’s energy storage TES.POD® will be part of a system powering a visitor centre at the phase IV of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) Solar Complex. The system will combine Azelio’s technology with photovoltaic and fast-response equipment such as state-of-the-art li-ion batteries. Azelio’s TES.POD® will handle energy shifting for baseload power in the system, while batteries will be used to manage mini-grid stability.

The MBR Solar Complex is spread over a total area of 77 square km in Dubai. Noor Energy 1, a company owned by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), ACWA Power, and Silk Road Fund, is currently developing 950 MW of solar energy technology (phase IV) in the solar park. By 2030, the capacity in the MBR Solar Complex is planned to amount to 5000 MW.

The order for the storage unit has been placed to Azelio by ALEC Energy, who is the lead EPC contractor of the project.

Azelio and ALEC Energy recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering 49 MW installed capacity of Azelio’s storage units, starting with a smaller commercial project. ALEC Energy is also installing Azelio’s verification project in Abu Dhabi together with Masdar and Khalifa University.

