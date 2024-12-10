GazelEnergie and Q ENERGY commission 35 MW energy storage system in France

GazelEnergie and Q ENERGY have announced the inauguration of their emblematic energy storage project on the Emile Huchet site in Saint-Avold, Moselle.

The battery project, with 35 MW of power and 44 MWh of storage capacity, will provide services to the electricity grid via RTE, France´s transmission system operator. It will facilitate the integration of renewable energies, stabilise the grid and help to reduce the volatility of electricity prices, with a capacity equivalent to the daily consumption of 10 000 people. In addition, the storage system will strengthen the security of the electricity supply, especially during the winter period. Comprising 24 latest-generation containers, the facility is being built on a site with two advantages: a large area of developed land and existing grid access infrastructure.

“This power plant is fully in line with a development model that we strongly support: the installation of large energy storage systems on industrial sites. This type of conversion, initiated by Gazel Energie at the Emile Huchet plant, perfectly embodies our vision of an energy transition that is both efficient and respectful of the environment,” said Corentin SIVY, Development Director of Q ENERGY France.

“This energy storage project embodies our ambition to transform the Emile Huchet site into a genuine eco-platform dedicated to the production of electricity and green energy services for the electricity system. It demonstrates our commitment to investing in France. Our partnership with Q ENERGY demonstrates the expertise and complementary nature of our two companies,” added Frédéric Faroche, Chairman of GazelEnergie.

This project, the first of its kind for the two companies, symbolises their shared desire to accelerate the development of energy storage solutions. It also marks a strong commitment by GazelEnergie and Q ENERGY to support the energy transition.

