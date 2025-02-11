Enel North America begins operations solar and battery plant in Texas

Enel North America, a clean energy company in the US and Canada, has started operations at the Estonian solar and storage plant in Delta County, Texas.

The 202 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) facility is paired with a 104 MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

Stephen Pike, Head of Enel Green Power North America, commented: “With this project, Enel can deliver clean power and flexible storage to meet rising demand. Enel’s renewable energy projects create value for commercial and industrial companies on their journey to decarbonisation. The Estonian project illustrates how the private sector will continue to lead the way in the American energy transition.”

Estonian Solar is supported by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with BXP Inc., the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, for a 21 MW portion of the project. It is also supported by a PPA with Capri Holdings Ltd, fashion luxury holding group.

Ben Myers, Senior VP of Sustainability at BXP, noted: “The Estonian commercial operation milestone marks a positive moment in BXP’s renewable energy journey. Through our partnership with Enel, we are supporting the acceleration of the energy transition by adding additional, large scale clean power capacity.”

Estonian Solar is expected to generate around 499 GWh of clean electricity each year, equivalent to the needs of over 46 000 US households. Construction of the plant involved around 400 construction jobs, along with several new permanent local positions for operations and maintenance. Over its lifetime, the hybrid project is expected to generate over US$23 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services. Enel is one of the largest renewable energy operators in Texas, with around 5 GW of installed wind and solar capacity and 1.3 GW of installed battery storage capacity supporting the ERCOT grid. Enel also manages around 200 MW of demand response capacity in the state.

Enel has executed over 100 PPAs representing over 7.3 GW of contracted capacity. Under its new three-year plan, the company will continue to meet rising corporate demand for renewable energy, delivering clean power from 11 GW of wind and solar assets. Enel also plans to continue to add new demand response capacity in the US and Canada, contributing to greater grid flexibility and reliability. North America remains one of the targeted geographies for new investment from the Enel Group.

