Root-Power awarded planning consent for UK battery storage site

Battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, Root-Power, has received planning permission for a new 34 MW BESS in Dounreay, North Scotland.

The site will be able to power nearly 80 000 homes for a period of two hours once fully operational.

Located on the far north coast of Scotland, the location was selected with the aim to provide support to an isolated part of the UK’s energy infrastructure. Once operational, the project will play a role in securing the energy supply to both North Scotland and the Orkney Islands.

The 34 MW project size was selected to utilise existing network infrastructure in an area which is already undergoing major reinforcement projects to accommodate both the increasing demand for energy and the growth of renewables both onshore and offshore in the region. The project benefits from a 2026 connection date.

BESS are poised to play a role in the UK’s energy transition and the country’s ability to achieve net zero by 2050. The UK Government expects demand for grid energy storage to rise to 20 GWh by 2035.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, observed: “We’ve secured planning permission for our 34 MW site in Dounreay, a week after securing planning consent for our 50 MW Toronto site in County Durham.”

Furthermore, Root-Power has announced it has secured additional planning consent for a 40 MW BESS project in County Durham.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.