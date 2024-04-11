Equinor announces first battery storage projects in USA

Equinor, an energy company focused on high-value, growth renewables with the ambition to be a leader in the energy transition, has approved its first two US battery storage projects following the acquisition of East Point Energy in summer 2022. The two projects have a combined total capacity of 110 MW, providing a valuable source of energy security for the Texas grid once operational. Construction has al-ready begun on the Sunset Ridge Energy Center in Frio County, Texas; and the Citrus Flatts project in Cameron County, Texas is being prepared for implementation.

Sunset Ridge marks the first battery storage project for East Point Energy in Texas and will be connected to the distribution network of South Texas Electric Co-operative (STEC). The 10 MW/20 MWh battery storage project will strengthen reliability and enable STEC to better serve its customers during peak demand. The commercial operation date for Sunset Ridge is expected in 2H24.

Citrus Flatts will be a 100 MW/200 MWh battery storage project and will be connected to the distribution network American Electric Power. The project is expected to reach commercial operations in early 2026.

Once operational, Citrus Flatts and Sunset Ridge are planned to be commercialised by Equinor’s wholly owned energy trading house, Danske Commodities.

*Sunset Ridge and Citrus Flatts will operate on a fully merchant basis in Texas’ ERCOT power market and are expected to deliver real base project returns towards the higher end of Equinor’s guided range for renewables of 4 – 8%.

“Energy storage is essential to balance the supply with the increasing demand for energy in Texas. We’re excited that our projects will support a more renewable, resilient, and affordable grid for the Cameron and Frio communities, and the ERCOT market at large,” said Andrew Foukal, CEO of East Point Energy.

East Point Energy, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is focused on the origination, development, construction, and operation of energy storage projects. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor and has a project pipeline of approximately 3 GW of battery storage projects across the US.

BESS’ will play a critical role in the energy transition. The battery systems strengthen the grid by storing energy, often including surplus power generated from solar and wind, which is particularly useful during extreme weather events and power outages. By storing electricity and releasing it when energy demand is at its peak, these systems improve grid resiliency and increase affordability for ratepayers.

“We aim to build a robust and diversified battery storage portfolio with an opportunity to scale, by leveraging the capabilities of East Point Energy and maximising synergies with Danske Commodities,” added Christian Lie Hansen, Equinor’s Vice President of Onshore Renewables Americas and Chair of the East Point Energy board. “Our ownership in East Point Energy creates a solid basis for building a material and profitable battery storage position across attractive US power markets, delivering on our market-driven power producer strategy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.