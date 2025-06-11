Root-Power submits plans for new long duration battery storage

Root-Power, a leading battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, has submit-ted 300 MW of projects into Ofgem’s long duration energy storage (LDES) tender, growing its substantial offering in plans to decarbonise the UK’s electricity grid.

Split across four locations, the projects will utilise vanadium flow battery systems to deliver a combined 2400 MWh storage capacity. The projects have been developed by the Root-Power team, and are in West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Lincolnshire.

Ofgem opened initial applications for the LDES cap and floor scheme in April 2025 as part of plans to expand the UK grid’s access to energy storage, with all projects requiring 25 years of capacity and power delivery. LDES forms part of the Government’s Clean Power 2030 programme, with forecasts that an indicative capacity will be between 2.7 GW and 7.7 GW by 2035.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “We are excited today to announce our participation in the LDES tender, our team has been carefully developing these projects for some time, and it is fantastic to see the culmination of that work as these projects join our wider portfolio of battery energy storage systems. Whether its two to four-hour lithium-ion batteries or eight-hour vanadium flow batteries, Root-Power is committed to taking a leading role in delivering essential infrastructure for the future.”

“We look forward to working with Ofgem, our partners and other stakeholders to make the LDES initiative a success and to continue our mission to support the UK’s transition to net zero.”

