Azelio’s energy storage receives award

Azelio's long-duration energy storage system, TES.POD, has been awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label. The Solar Impulse Foundation aims to select 1000 solutions capable of tackling climate change. The selection process involves both economic and environmental assessments from independent experts and is only eligible for products that have reached a high level of technical maturity.

The label, established by the Solar Impulse Foundation (formed in 2004), is granted to economically feasible green technology solutions with the potential to improve quality of life. This achievement is further confirmation of the TES.POD’s environmental and financial viability and further reinforces the commercialisation progress of the Swedish-based renewable energy company.

The TES.POD is currently deployed in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. The TES.POD's unique design allows storage of energy with around-the-clock clean power production, at a lower cost than lithium-ion batteries and with significantly lower environmental impact. Azelio’s TES.POD offers a reliable system for customers requiring affordable renewable baseload power. Azelio has signed MoUs summing up to 426 MW/5.4 GWh and recently received its first commercial order, ensuring the company is on target for its global commercial roll-out with start of serial production in 3Q2021.

