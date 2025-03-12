BayWa r.e. submits application for its largest BESS project in Scotland

Glasgow-based renewable energy developer, BayWa r.e., has submitted a Section 36 application to the Scottish Government for a battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 500 MW approximately 3 km south of Douglas, South Lanarkshire.

This marks a milestone in the company’s commitment to supporting Scotland’s transition to a net-zero future.

The Redshaw BESS project, developed in partnership with Douglas and Angus Estates, is the largest of its kind in the company’s UK portfolio. Located immediately adjacent to Scottish Power Transmission’s planned 400 kV Redshaw substation, the BESS will play a vital role in strengthening the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure. By storing excess energy and releasing it when demand is high, the project will contribute to grid stability, enhance energy security, and improve overall efficiency. BESS projects such as Redshaw support the growing deployment of wind and solar power, playing a key role in helping the UK achieve net zero.

Gemma Hamilton, Head of Development Strategy & Origination, BayWa r.e., commented: “Submitting our Redshaw BESS Section 36 application is a step forward for this development. By locating large scale storage systems in strategic locations, ensuring optionality around future technology, and developing local partnerships, we are creating an energy solution that will contribute to the drive towards net zero. This initiative highlights a commitment to investing in essential technologies that support a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

In line with BayWa r.e.’s support of local communities, the project, if approved, will provide long term local benefits through an annual community benefit fund. This funding will be available to support local initiatives and developments throughout the project’s 40-year operational lifespan.

