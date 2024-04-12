Prevalon and REPT partner up for BESS systems in the Americas

Prevalon Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, has announced a new partnering agreement with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (REPT) to deploy Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the Americas region. Additionally, the agreement designates Prevalon as the service provider for the REPT battery module fleet throughout the Americas.

To date, Prevalon has successfully deployed 1.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage systems across North and South America using REPT battery cells. The companies are now taking the next step in their expanding partnership targeting a deployment of 10 GWh in the short term across the Americas. Prevalon and REPT will be working together to customise the system to meet the market requirements and ensure seamless integration between the components. The teams are collaborating to enhance use case functionality, safety, and constructability through in-depth engineering collaboration.

Prevalon's new High-Density (HD) 511 Integrated Energy Storage Platform is the company's most energy-dense, modular, and scalable storage solution to date. The HD 511 will feature REPT's new long-format modules, which are built around the company's best-in-class 320 Ah Wending LFP battery. With REPT's proprietary wending technology designed to prolong the charge cycle and boost performance, the Prevalon BESS will achieve an impressive system energy density of 360MWh per acre.

The system is factory-integrated and tested before delivery to the site as complete assemblies, which includes factory-installed battery modules. To ensure site safety, both passive and active fire detection and suppression systems are deployed.

“This extension of our partnership with REPT is an important step forward for Prevalon, REPT, and our customers. Partnering in the battery cell supply is vital to our implementation strategy and to our ability to deliver reliable energy storage solutions to all our customers in the Americas region,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon.