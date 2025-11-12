LEAG and Fluence to build Europe’s largest battery storage project

LEAG Clean Power GmbH and Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc., a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimisation software, will build Europe’s largest battery energy storage system, a 1 GW/4 GWh system in Jänschwalde, Germany. The GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 project will be powered by SmartstackTM, Fluence’s advanced energy storage solution.

LEAG Clean Power combines photovoltaic and wind energy systems with flexible power plants and large scale storage facilities. This combination of different power technologies, termed as GigawattFactory, is growing at energy sites in the Lusatian energy region and at other locations in Germany. As an essential part of the energy industry, battery storage systems are playing a decisive role in advancing the energy transition.

“With this project, we are igniting another growth engine for our GigawattFactory,” said Adi Roesch, CEO of the LEAG Group. “By constructing gigascale storage facilities, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges of the energy transition: the constant availability of energy regardless of the availability of renewable energies. The key to the energy system of the future lies in a combination of renewable energies, storage facilities that can be used as needed, and flexible power plants.”

“We are proud to partner on a project of this scale and importance and congratulate LEAG Clean Power on this milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe,” added Julian Nebreda, President and CEO, Fluence. “This flagship project demonstrates that when expertise, vision, and courage come together, a major transformation is possible. Together, we can transform the energy system and thus the foundation of our economy and our everyday lives.”

This year, the German government reaffirmed the crucial role of energy storage in ensuring a secure, affordable, and sustainable power system. Together, LEAG and Fluence are applying cutting-edge technologies to strengthen system stability and better integrate renewable energy. The GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 system will be designed to deliver essential grid services, support energy trading, reinforce Germany’s energy security, and drive the energy transition forward at scale.

“The size of this project makes it something special,” commented Thomas Brandenburg, Managing Director of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. “The technical design as a four-hour storage facility helps to stabilise the grid and enables optimal utilisation of the existing grid connection. We are looking forward to implementing GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 together with Fluence, an experienced technology partner.”

“As a company with deep roots in Germany, we are honoured and proud that our technology will play a key role in the transformation of both the country and the region. With our proven expertise in delivering advanced battery storage systems and our strong German software, execution, and services team, Fluence is well positioned to support LEAG in realising the GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000. Together with our strong partner, we are shaping the future of energy in Lusatia, Germany, and Europe,” concluded Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Fluence Energy GmbH.

