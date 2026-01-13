Elements Green completes acquisition of 149 MW BESS in the UK

Elements Green has acquired the Bolney Green Energy Hub site from Envirotech Energy Solutions. Following the signing of a share purchase agreement (SPA), Elements Green has assumed full ownership of the West Sussex development, marking a major expansion of the firm’s UK renewable energy portfolio.

The Bolney Green Energy Hub, located near Wineham, is a high-capacity 148.8 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) with a 4-hour duration. The scheme received planning approval from Mid-Sussex District Council in September 2024 and is scheduled to be fully operational in 4Q27.

Elements Green were advised by Bird & Bird on legal matters, and Everoze on technical due diligence.

Envirotech Energy Solutions were advised by Fladgate on legal matters and Savills Earth Capital.

This acquisition represents a significant addition to Elements Green’s growing fleet of energy storage assets. By purchasing the project in its entirety, Elements Green will leverage its global development expertise to bring the Bolney Green Energy Hub through to construction and operation, ensuring the site delivers maximum benefit to the UK’s national grid.

This milestone follows the recent financial close of the 360 MW BESS Staythorpe scheme in Nottinghamshire, further solidifying Elements Green’s position as a leader in large scale energy infrastructure.

Rasmus Friis, CEO, Elements Green, commented: “We are thrilled to bring the Bolney Green Energy Hub into the Elements Green portfolio. This 4-hour duration project is exactly the type of high-integrity infrastructure needed to support a flexible and reliable renewable energy future. With the SPA now signed, our team is focused on delivering this 148.8 MW asset as part of our wider 13 000 MW global pipeline.”

A spokesperson from Envirotech Energy Solutions Ltd added: “The board and shareholders of Envirotech Energy Solutions Ltd, are pleased to have concluded this transaction with Elements Green. Following a protracted and diligent planning process, and various uncertainties around renewable energy in 2025, to be able to conclude arrangements in advance of NESO mod offers, demonstrates the confidence Elements Green has in the sector and in the quality and strategic value of our Bolney Green Energy Hub project, and as a UK based leading renewable energy developer, based and operating in the UK, Elements Green were always our preferred partner for this project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!