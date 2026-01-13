Scatec signs landmark PPA in Egypt for solar and BESS capacity

Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC) for a total capacity of 1.95 GW solar and 3.9 GWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Egypt.

Under the agreement Scatec will deliver one integrated solar and BESS hybrid system designed to deliver continuous, around-the-clock renewable baseload power.

In addition, Scatec will develop two standalone BESS projects aimed at providing essential grid stability and support services. The combined capacity will be the largest solar and BESS installation in Africa and the largest investment in Scatec’s history.

Scatec CEO, Terje Pilskog, commented: “Signing this ground-breaking PPA further cements Scatec’s leading position and commitment to delivering reliable, renewable energy at a large scale in Africa. By integrating advanced solar and battery technologies, we are providing Egypt with sustainable, around-the-clock power and grid stabilising services, supporting both the country’s energy transition and the region’s long-term economic development.”

Scatec will be compensated under a 25-year, US$-denominated pay-as-produced PPA, linked to the electricity generated by the hybrid system. The plant is expected to deliver approximately 6000 GWh of renewable energy annually.

Scatec will provide EPC, asset management, and operations & maintenance services for the projects. By leveraging its proven expertise from similar large scale hybrid and BESS projects, Scatec will ensure efficient delivery and management through all phases of the project.

Scatec is the lead developer of the projects and will invite additional equity partners. Further details on CAPEX, EPC scope, and financing structure will be disclosed at financial close, which is expected in 2H26.

