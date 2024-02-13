Axpo commissions first Swedish large scale BESS facility in Sweden

The commissioning of Axpo’s first large scale battery storage facility in Sweden has been announced. The 20 MW/20 MWh plant, connected to the electricity grid by local energy company Landskrona Energi, follows several projects in Switzerland and Europe. The new facility was officially inaugurated on 12 February 2024 at a ceremony attended by representatives from politics and business.

Axpo has been active in the development, construction and commercial optimisation of large-scale battery solutions for several years. Following the expansion of these activities to a number of markets across Europe, Axpo has now commissioned its first large-scale battery storage facility in Sweden, specifically in Landskrona in the south of the country. Meanwhile, the company continues to develop its battery storage systems business internationally.

“We will continue to expand our storage activities over the next few years. The importance of large storage capacities is crucial in the course of the energy transition,” said Frank Amend, Axpo Group Head of Batteries and Hybrid Systems.

Local grid stability

The new 20 MW/20 MWh lithium-ion based battery storage facility will be used to help balance electricity supply in the region and has been connected to the grid by Landskrona Energi, a local energy supplier. With 20 MW, around 4000 households could be supplied with electricity for one hour.

