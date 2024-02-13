Axpo commissions first Swedish large scale BESS facility in Sweden
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
The commissioning of Axpo’s first large scale battery storage facility in Sweden has been announced. The 20 MW/20 MWh plant, connected to the electricity grid by local energy company Landskrona Energi, follows several projects in Switzerland and Europe. The new facility was officially inaugurated on 12 February 2024 at a ceremony attended by representatives from politics and business.
Axpo has been active in the development, construction and commercial optimisation of large-scale battery solutions for several years. Following the expansion of these activities to a number of markets across Europe, Axpo has now commissioned its first large-scale battery storage facility in Sweden, specifically in Landskrona in the south of the country. Meanwhile, the company continues to develop its battery storage systems business internationally.
“We will continue to expand our storage activities over the next few years. The importance of large storage capacities is crucial in the course of the energy transition,” said Frank Amend, Axpo Group Head of Batteries and Hybrid Systems.
Local grid stability
The new 20 MW/20 MWh lithium-ion based battery storage facility will be used to help balance electricity supply in the region and has been connected to the grid by Landskrona Energi, a local energy supplier. With 20 MW, around 4000 households could be supplied with electricity for one hour.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Winter 2023 issue
The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/energy-storage/13022024/axpo-commissions-first-swedish-large-scale-bess-facility-in-sweden/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
Atlas Copco provides critical power supply for the installation of world's first 16 MW wind turbine
Atlas Copco has supplied a QES 60 power generator for the installation of the world’s first 16-MW offshore wind turbine, in southeast China's Fujian Province.