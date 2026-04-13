Harmony Energy has secured a development financing facility to support German BESS

Harmony Energy has secured a development financing facility from NEDF, a Triple Point managed partnership.

The funding supports the development of 3 GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in Germany and forms a part of Harmony Energy’s wider German development pipeline.

The three-year facility will fund a portfolio of late-stage projects spanning both transmission and distribution-level connections, supporting the acceleration of grid scale storage capacity in one of Europe’s most critical energy markets.

The transaction builds on Triple Point’s established strategy of supporting experienced renewable energy developers through the development phase of battery storage projects. It follows similar support for developers including Noriker Power and Innova, and represents Triple Point’s first activity in Germany.

Harmony Energy Ltd is a UK-founded renewable energy developer and operator established in 2010. The group has a strong international track record across the UK, Germany, France, and Poland. Originally focused on onshore wind, Harmony Energy has delivered over 700 MW of operational battery storage capacity across 18 sites. The company has a global pipeline exceeding 12 GW and has transacted multiple projects with established counterparties including Pulse Clean Energy, SSE, and Alpiq.

Triple Point’s Head of Energy, Jonathan Hick, commented: “Battery storage is a critical enabler of the energy transition, particularly in markets such as Germany where grid flexibility and renewable integration are increasingly important. This transaction reflects our continued focus on backing experienced developers with strong pipelines and a clear route to delivery. Harmony has an established track record in originating, developing, and monetising battery storage assets at scale, and we are pleased to support the next phase of its growth. It also marks an important step in extending our development financing strategy beyond the UK into key European markets where we see compelling long-term opportunities and we hope to support more developers in the future.”

Peter Kavanagh, Harmony Energy Ltd, CEO, noted: “This financing provides important support as we continue to scale our battery storage platform across Europe. Germany represents a key market for us, with strong fundamentals and a growing need for flexible grid infrastructure.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!