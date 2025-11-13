R.Power and Eiffel announce PV and BESS transactions in Poland and Romania

R.Power S.A., one of Europe’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has finalised two strategic transactions with Eiffel Investment Group over the past two months, marking another milestone in their long-term partnership. The transactions cover 92 MWp of photovoltaic (PV) assets in Poland and 127 MW/254 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Romania, with R.Power divesting a minority stake in both cases.

The collaboration between R.Power and Eiffel continues to evolve as the partners expand their joint venture in Poland. The existing 92 MWp PV portfolio is now being extended with a new hybrid PV + BESS portfolio, totalling up to 56 MWp of solar capacity and up to 51 MW of energy storage. This development reinforces the shared ambition of both companies to combine renewable generation and storage technologies, accelerating the energy transition in Central and Eastern Europe. In the future, the existing 92 MWp portfolio may also be hybridised to further enhance system flexibility and resilience.

“The extension of our joint venture with Eiffel is a strong sign of trust and the maturity of our partnership,” said Przemek Pieta, CEO and Founder of R.Power. “Together, we are building an integrated portfolio that combines photovoltaic generation with battery storage – a model that will shape the future of clean energy. These transactions confirm our ability to structure and execute complex investment projects across multiple markets.”

Pierre-Antoine Machelon, Head of Infrastructure at Eiffel Investment Group, commented “This transaction perfectly reflects our vision: investing into the deployment of additional renewable capacity alongside flexible systems in Europe, in countries where it is highly needed such as Poland and Romania. We are proud to partner up with R.Power, a long-standing relationship of Eiffel and a leading pan-European IPP with whom we plan to build and operate these projects.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!