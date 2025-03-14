RWE switches on large-scale BESS in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

RWE has commissioned one of the largest Dutch battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Netherlands at its Eemshaven power station.

With a total capacity of 35 MW and a storage capacity of 41 MWh, the battery will be used to balance power supply and demand in the Dutch power grid.

The system, which has been connected to the grid in February, consists of 110 lithium iron phosphate battery racks and involves approximately 26 km of cabling.

Nikolaus Valerius, CEO at RWE Generation, commented: “The inauguration of RWE’s first battery for the Netherlands here in Eemshaven marks a step in our ongoing commitment to enhance the country’s energy infrastructure while growing our green energy storage portfolio. We are thrilled with the progress made and remain dedicated to our mission of supporting the energy transition in the Netherlands and beyond whilst ensuring Eemshaven remains an energy powerhouse now and in the future”.

At RWE’s Moerdijk power station, commissioning of its ultra-fast synthetic inertia BESS is progressing well. With an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and a storage capacity of 11 MWh, this battery is one of the first of its kind on mainland Europe to maintain grid stability.

Both BESS form part of the system integration solutions for OranjeWind, the Dutch offshore wind project by RWE and TotalEnergies. OranjeWind is to establish new ways to integrate intermittent renewable energy generation into the Dutch energy system through electrolysers, smart charging stations for electric vehicles, e-boilers, and BESS.

As a driver of the energy transition, RWE develops, builds, and operates BESS in the US, Europe, and Australia. The company currently operates BESS with a total capacity of approximately 1.2 GW. RWE is working on expanding its BESS capacities significantly. In addition to the project at Moerdijk, the company currently has more than 2 GW of storage capacity under construction in the US, Australia, and the UK.

