Centrica brings two Swedish battery storage systems online

Centrica has brought two battery energy storage systems (BESS) online in Sweden, with enough output to power the equivalent of 1100 homes for a year.

The two systems, activated earlier this month, and delivered in partnership with global energy solutions provider, Omexom, are both located in Borlänge, southern Sweden. With a combined power of 40 MW, and a total expected annual output of around 21 900 MWh, they offer the grid the flexibility needed to balance fluctuations in electricity production and consumption across the country and store renewable power when it is most needed.

Storing renewable energy using batteries makes it possible to better control the peaks and troughs associated with renewable energy generation – charging the batteries when electricity demand is low and discharging when demand peaks.

The assets will be optimised by Centrica Energy, which has a strong track record in the optimisation of battery technology with a growing portfolio of more than 770 MW of BESS under contract across Europe. Battery output can be adapted in real-time delivering cost-effective energy storage that maximises the utilisation of green electricity available to the grid, whilst securing a stable return-on-investment.

This project is the latest step in Centrica’s £4 billion investment plans to support the UK’s energy transition. This includes investments in nuclear, hydrogen, solar power, and battery storage.

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director of Centrica Power, said: “As we continue to scale our significant investment in low carbon flexibility, battery storage will play a vital role in helping us transition to a more sustainable energy system. Storing renewable power when it’s available, and using it when the grid needs support, benefits everyone.”

Thibault Fauquant, Business Unit Manager of Omexom Conversion & Storage, and Kristoffer Ekman, Business Unit Manager of Omexom Göteborg Renewable Energies said: “Omexom teams are proud to have supported Centrica as EPC on this strategic project. This energization represents the culmination of several months of engineering, system integration, and commissioning activities, including grid compliance and performance testing.

“This milestone not only reflects the success of a multicultural project delivered through close collaboration with all parties involved, but also marks the start of the site’s operational phase, which will be managed by our teams over the next 10 years.”

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