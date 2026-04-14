Iberdrola acquires Italian solar plant

Iberdrola has reached an agreement to acquire a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 42 MW, located in Lazio, Italy, from CCE, an international renewable energy company headquartered in Austria. The asset, which was commissioned less than six months ago, is supported by long term PPAs that secure stable cash flows.

The solar power plant will be part of the company’s Etruria Complex, which will reach a total capacity of 174 MW thanks to this new site, along with Montalto di Castro (23 MW), Tarquinia (33 MW), Montefiascone (7 MW), Limes 15 (33 MW), Limes 10 (18 MW), and Tuscania (18 MW).

This plant also adds to Fenix, a 243 MW photovoltaic project, the largest to date in Italy, bringing Iberdrola to approximately 400 MW of installed renewable capacity in the country.

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