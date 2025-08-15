Mitie and Elements Green break ground at Staythorpe BESS

Mitie Power & Grid, part of the UK’s leading facilities transformation company, and Elements Green have gathered to ‘break ground’ to mark construction having commenced on the Staythorpe battery energy storage system (BESS), located in Newark, Nottinghamshire. This project will play a key role in strengthening the UK’s electricity storage, enhance national energy resilience and accelerating the transition to net zero. Construction is now underway, with around 60 jobs expected to be created during the build phase.

The £71.5 million contract, awarded by international renewable energy developer Elements Green, sees Mitie Power & Grid, via G2 Energy, lead the design and build of the 360 MW/720 MWh facility, one of the largest in Europe, and its associated 400 kV grid substation. Once operational, the system will store enough renewable energy to power over 95 000 homes for a full day. The project is scheduled to be fully operational by mid-2027 and will have a planned lifespan of 40 years.

While Mitie leads on design and construction, Elements Green will drive the project’s community and environmental commitments. These include a 25.7% biodiversity net gain, with 12 acres of new woodland and wildflower meadow, and over 120 trees planted. In addition, Elements Green will engage with local residents throughout the lifetime of the project, providing updates and key information, and offering opportunities for feedback.

Mark Caskey, Managing Director, Mitie Projects, said: “We’re proud to be delivering one of the UK’s most significant energy storage projects. Staythorpe BESS is a perfect example of how Mitie Power & Grid is applying its deep infrastructure expertise to support the UK’s clean energy transition.

“Our partnership with Elements Green also creates real value for local communities – from jobs and education to biodiversity and beyond. We’re committed to supporting our customers on their journeys towards net zero to help achieve the UK government’s clean energy goals and creating better places and thriving communities.”

Rasmus Friis, CEO at Elements Green, added: “Our relationship with Mitie combines leading technical expertise with a shared commitment to biodiversity, education, local jobs and supporting the community – creating a project that works for both people and planet.

“Staythorpe BESS is about more than storing clean energy – it’s about working hand in hand with our neighbours to deliver lasting value. Through our new Community Relations Programme, we’re creating a direct line for conversation, ideas, and collaboration, ensuring the benefits of this project are shaped with the people who live here.”

Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, concluded:?“Battery storage facilities like this will help protect homes and businesses from energy price shocks by unlocking our renewable power potential, while creating good jobs here in the East Midlands.

“Our mission to deliver clean power by 2030 will scale up battery storage across Great Britain, so excess renewable energy can be stored to use later, instead of wasted.”

