Monsson accelerates Swedish expansion with new 20 MWh BESS project

Three months after its first battery energy storage system (BESS) acquisition in Sweden, Monsson has secured a second project – a 20 MWh facility in Härryda, western Sweden.

Scheduled for construction in autumn 2025, the facility will consist of two of Monsson’s signature 10 MWh battery units, optimised for cold-weather performance and reliable operation in Nordic conditions, utilising an enclosed warehouse solution.

Monsson acquired the project from Fu-Gen, a Nordic developer with a proven development history, including recent divestments totalling over 100 MW of BESS projects in Sweden and Finland. Monsson will serve as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider and retain full ownership and operational responsibility.

Sebastian Enache, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Monsson Group, responded: “Our investment in Härryda reinforces Monsson’s commitment to building a robust portfolio of flexible storage assets across Sweden. To support our expansion strategy, we will also launch commercial and technical BESS training sessions in Stockholm this fall, aimed at helping the local industry gain deeper insight into how storage can enhance grid stability, unlock profitability, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies.”

With ongoing initiatives in Germany, Finland, Italy, and Croatia, Monsson is targeting more than 1 GWh of energy storage across Europe, over 200 MWh of which is planned for Sweden.

Joanna Lillequist, CEO of Monsson Energy AB, concluded: “Several additional Swedish projects are nearing announcement. Our focus remains on identifying scalable storage opportunities and delivering them through Monsson’s climate-adapted BESS platform and integrated delivery model.”

