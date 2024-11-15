Skip Technology partners with Continuous Solutions to deliver supply electricity to remote and agricultural communities

Skip Technology, Inc., an R&D laboratory designing the most sustainable, large scale energy storage system as an alternative to lithium batteries, and Continuous Solutions, a leader in clean energy innovation, have announced a partnership to give remote communities access to uninterruptible power.

The Skip Tech energy storage system, based on hydrogen and bromine, is suited to the microgrid environments of remote and rural communities that rely on clean stored energy when the sun, wind, or waves are not generating electricity. Continuous Solutions' technologies improve energy integration and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through cutting edge motor, controller, and inverter innovations.

This business and technology partnership follows the recent announcement of the new Power and Energy Center of the Pacific Northwest (PEC-PNW), a facility located in Portland’s central eastside industrial district dedicated to advancing clean energy, power distribution, energy conversion, and energy storage technologies. Skip Tech and Continuous Solutions along with the Latino Founders Accelerator are the founding members of this groundbreaking initiative.

“By collaborating with Continuous Solutions and PEC-PNW, we are continuing to fulfil our responsibility to make diversity, inclusivity and equitability integral to how we run our company. Together we aim to solve the technical challenges encountered in remote environments where power is intermittent, expensive, and dependent on diesel or other fossil fuels,” said Dr Brennan Gantner, CEO and Co-Founder, Skip Tech.

“Skip Tech’s pioneering work in sustainable energy storage is a perfect complement to our mission at Continuous Solutions. Together, we're creating a nexus of innovation with the PEC-PNW, turning the Pacific Northwest into a leader in clean energy technology,” added Dr Nyah Zarate, CEO of Continuous Solutions and Head of the PEC-PNW. “This collaboration isn’t just about improving power systems; it's about empowering communities with reliable, renewable energy while fostering a diverse and inclusive clean tech ecosystem. By uniting science, industry, and local talent, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

