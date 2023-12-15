Statkraft to acquire major Loch Ness pumped storage hydro project

Statkraft, has agreed to acquire the Red John Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme, from Intelligent Land Investments Group (ILI).

The 450 MW scheme, first conceived in 2015, was granted consent by Scottish Government ministers in June 2021. The acquisition demonstrates Statkraft’s latest commitment to helping Scotland meet its renewable energy targets and strengthening UK energy security.

Located on a site around 14 km south-west of Inverness, it will capture excess renewable energy, and store it until needed, helping provide security of supply as Great Britain’s electricity network shifts away from fossil fuels. Pending a final investment decision, this significant UK renewable energy infrastructure project will support hundreds of jobs during construction and provide locally based permanent jobs once operational.

The company already has a number of pumped storage plants in operation in both Norway and Germany, alongside over 350 other hydropower plants, including Rheidol, near Aberystwyth, in Wales.

Statkraft, a developer and operator of technologies such as wind, solar, grid stability, hydropower, battery storage, and green hydrogen, has a strong presence in Scotland, including a headquarters in Glasgow, Keith Greener Grid Park in Moray, and operates several wind farms. Other projects in planning or under construction together represent at least £2 billion of potential future capital investment in Scotland.

Intelligent Land Investments Group (ILI) is a leading clean energy development company based in Hamilton, Scotland. They have taken the Red John Pumped Storage Hydro project from initial conception to being development ready. ILI has established itself as one of the top energy storage developers in the UK, with a robust 4.7 GW portfolio comprised of both Pumped Storage Hydro and battery storage projects.

“Statkraft is fully committed to supporting the UK in strengthening its energy security and helping to secure the economic benefits of the net zero transition. The acquisition of this significant pumped hydro storage scheme will play a key role in that. But there needs to be an appropriate support mechanism in place, so we’re now looking to the UK Government to provide the certainty that will allow us to proceed with confidence,” said Kevin O’Donovan, Statkraft’s UK Managing Director.

"From its inception until now, Red John has been eight years in getting to this stage and has required the expertise and dedication of a fantastic team. I would especially like to thank the ILI team, AECOM, TLT, PwC, and everyone who has helped in reaching this exciting milestone. Entrusting Red John to Statkraft reflects our confidence in their capability to realise its potential and rekindle Scotland’s hydro legacy,” added Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI. “As we stand on the threshold of a greener future where long-duration storage like Red John is paramount, we believe the UK can lead in renewable energy paired with energy storage as a keystone for the energy transition. There is over 5 GW of pumped storage hydro projects in the UK pipeline which will inject billions into the economy and create over 15 000 new jobs. We encourage the UK Government to provide the support mechanisms now for long duration storage and strive to become a world leader in achieving net-zero.”

