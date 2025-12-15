EDF power solutions wins its first grid scale battery project in Germany

EDF power solutions has won a decentralised Grid Booster project of the flexibility tender by Amprion GmbH, a German electricity transmission system operator.

With a total capacity of 250 MW spread across 5 sites, this battery storage system will support the transport of electricity from the north to the south and alleviate grid imbalances and congestion. This innovative project aligns with the overall ambition of EDF power solutions to facilitate the integration of new low-carbon assets into the electrical system and enhance its overall performance.

The Grid Booster project combines 5 batteries, with a capacity of 50 MW each, making it one of the largest storage systems in Germany. The batteries will be installed at key nodes to optimise electricity flow. The sites were chosen to make the grid booster usable for the distribution network operator (LVN) as well as increasing the economic benefits of this system. The grid booster is used to optimise the utilisation of existing power lines, allowing more electricity to be transported from wind and solar parks in the north to the south. With the project, Amprion also introduces a unique selling point in Germany: when the Grid Booster is not needed to stabilise the transmission grid, it can be used to relieve the regional power grid.

The Grid Booster project offers high availability and ensures an effective response to grid imbalances. By improving the grid performance, it will also enable to reduce redispatch measures – which has a positive impact on grid fees for customers.

EDF power solutions is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the batteries throughout the project’s lifespan. Under the decentralised Grid Booster model, operational control follows a seasonal schedule: Amprion pilots the storage system in winter, while during summer, EDF power solutions manages the batteries on the market to provide grid services.

Battery development is currently experiencing significant growth in Germany, particularly to support the integration of renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint. As a global leader in battery storage systems with over 800 MW in operation and 1.2 GW under construction, EDF power solutions leverages its expertise to drive the energy transition and improve grid performance, positioning itself as a major player in Germany’s energy storage sector.

