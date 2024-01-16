SAE receives planning consent for new BESS project

SAE has announced that the next battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the Uskmouth site has been granted planning consent with conditions by Newport City Council. This is another significant milestone in the business’s plan to develop 1 GW of BESS at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park, as set out in the business update provided on 5 December 2023.

The 120 MW project is being developed alongside Enso Green Holdings Limited and will be built at the site of the power station’s cooling towers. SAE has commissioned and mobilised the demolition works on the cooling towers to prepare the site for construction. SAE will provide further updates as the project progresses.

