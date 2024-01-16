SAE receives planning consent for new BESS project
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
The 120 MW project is being developed alongside Enso Green Holdings Limited and will be built at the site of the power station’s cooling towers. SAE has commissioned and mobilised the demolition works on the cooling towers to prepare the site for construction. SAE will provide further updates as the project progresses.
