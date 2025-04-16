Eku Energy acquires Bluestone Energy’s BESS portfolio

Global energy storage specialist, Eku Energy, has acquired renewable energy developer Bluestone Energy’s portfolio of energy storage projects in the UK.

Eku Energy acquired a total of seven planned battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects across the UK with a combined capacity of 1 GW/2 GWh. Amongst others, these include a 98 MW/196 MWh project at Leatherhead in Surrey, a 98 MW/196 MWh project at Sturts Farm, West Moors in Dorset, and two 240 MW projects – one near the village of Ninfield in East Sussex and another near Rochester in Kent. The transaction is targeted to be completed in 1H25.

Bluestone Energy and Eku Energy established a joint development agreement (JDA) in 2022. This agreement has allowed the companies to jointly identify and progress sites until they are ready to be built with Eku Energy taking the projects through to delivery with its construction and operations teams.

Eku Energy CEO, Daniel Burrows, said: “The acquisition of Bluestone Energy’s battery portfolio in the UK is consistent with our approach in creating utility scale energy storage projects for the long term. The growth of our project portfolio signifies our optimism and commitment to the UK’s clean energy market.”

“Eku Energy’s development portfolio of approximately 50 projects globally enables us to work with our customers to provide innovative risk management products and to secure long term contracted revenue for our BESS portfolio. Acquiring the Bluestone portfolio provides Eku Energy with additional flexibility to offer firm commitments to our customers faster and this is consistent with our mission to accelerate the energy transition by delivering safe, secure, and reliable energy storage assets that provide cost-effective clean energy.”

Burrows concluded: “Eku Energy looks forward to working with our local communities and stakeholders as we accelerate the energy transition and move ahead in the development cycle here in the UK.”

Freddy White, Bluestone Energy CEO, added: “This sale represents a significant achievement for Bluestone Energy and validates our commitment to developing high-quality energy storage assets. We are proud to have contributed to the growth of the energy storage market and are confident that Bluestone Energy will continue to bring many more high-quality projects to the market that are successfully energised.”

